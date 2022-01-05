'Please give me one more chance': India domestic star's emotional tweet to 'red ball' goes viral; 'I'll make you proud'

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Ranji Trophy in the wake of a surge in the Covid-19 wave across the country. With as many as six members of the Bengal contingent including five players testing positive along with a few Mumbai players, the BCCI were forced to indefinitely postpone India's major red-ball domestic tournament.

The 2020-21 edition of the Ranji Trophy was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well, and with a further suspension of the current season, India pacer Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter to express his raw emotions at not being able to play red-ball cricket.

Posting the picture of the red ball, Unadkat urged for it to give him “one more chance.”

“Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!” wrote the left-armer.

Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I?ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

Unadkat, who has represented India in one Tests, 7 ODIs and 10 T20Is so far, leads Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. In the 2019-20 season of the domestic tournament, Unadkat ended as the highest wicket-taker with 67 dismissals to his name in 10 matches, as Saurashtra lifted the title. It remains the last Ranji season before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of the 2020-21 edition.

"The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release, confirming the suspension of the tournaments.

"The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," Shah added.

The BCCI had formed six separate bio-bubbles in six different cities with multiple grounds -- Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON