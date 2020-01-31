‘Please No’: Jimmy Neesham’s reaction after New Zealand’s loss to India sums up Kiwi’s relationship with Super Over

cricket

India continued their winning streak in the T20 international series against New Zealand after claiming another victory in Wellington. The match went into another Super Over as both the team scored 165 runs at the Westpac Stadium. The Kiwis needed 7 runs off 6 balls in the final over but Shardul Thakur tightened the noose around the hosts as the hosts lost 4 wickets. New Zealand could not get the required score as the match headed into a Super Over.

Jasprit Bumrah gave away 13 runs off 6 balls for India in the Super Over which was subsequently chased down by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. New Zealand created an unfortunate record as they became the first team to be involved in 15 tied matches in all formats. Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham had the perfect reaction to another misery for New Zealand in a Super Over. Here is Neesham’s tweet:-

This was the first instance of two successive tied matches in the tournament. India had never played a Super Over before in their history and they proved their mettle after becoming the first team to win two consecutive Super Overs in a series.

Thakur bowled a brilliant last over in which India got 4 wickets - 2 via run out - to stretch the match into another Super Over. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert struck impressive fifties but India hung in their and Saini, Bumrah and Thakur bowled three brilliant overs to hold New Zealand on level terms.

Earlier, Manish Pandey struck a masterful half-century to take India to 165/8 in 20 overs. This after Ish Sodhi ran through the Indian line-up, taking a three-wicket haul. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington.