PM Modi congratulates Rohit Sharma and Co. after Team India secures record 8th Asia Cup crown with 10-wicket win over SL

PTI | , New Delhi
Sep 18, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on winning the Asia Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on winning the Asia Cup. "Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament," he said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on winning the Asia Cup(PTI)
Mohammed Siraj conjured a magical spell of seam and swing bowling with magnificent figures of 6 for 21 in Colombo as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift the Asia Cup title after a gap of five years.

This was India's eighth Asia Cup title and also their biggest victory in ODIs in terms of balls to spare (263 balls).

Monday, September 18, 2023
