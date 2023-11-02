PM Modi hails ‘unstoppable’ Team India after Rohit Sharma and Co. enter World Cup semi-finals with win over Sri Lanka
PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 10:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their win over Sri Lanka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their win over Sri Lanka and said it is "unstoppable" in the World Cup.
India demolished Sri Lanka by a record 302 runs to enter the World Cup semifinals on Thursday as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj intimidated and scarred the islanders with a fast bowling exhibition for the ages.
"Team India is unstoppable in the World Cup!" Modi said in a post on X. "Congratulations to the team on a stellar victory against Sri Lanka! It was a display of exceptional teamwork and tenacity," he said.
