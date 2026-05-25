POCSO case-hit Yash Dayal disputes RCB’s official explanation over IPL 2026 absence: 'Call made by authority'

Speaking on the Talk with Manvendra YouTube show, Dayal revealed that he misses the team and it wasn't his decision to miss the ongoing season. He was a key part of the RCB setup last season when they won their first-ever IPL title. During the pre-tournament press conference this year, RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat stated that Dayal would be missing out on IPL 2026 due to 'a personal situation'. Bobat also claimed that the decision was in the best interest of Dayal and also RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal opened up on missing out on the ongoing Indian Premier League season, claiming that it wasn't his own personal decision. According to reports, Dayal is facing allegations of sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage in a case registered in Ghaziabad. He has received protection from arrest from the Allahabad High Court. Also, in a separate case registered in Jaipur, which reportedly involves a minor, the Rajasthan High Court refused to grant him relief from arrest, stating the seriousness and sensitivity of the allegations under the POCSO Act.

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‘Wasn’t my personal decision': Yash Dayal "Obviously, if you are sitting outside. When I watch them on television, sometimes I just get up. But then it is my team, and they haven't removed me. They kept me on the retain list and didn't get me a replacement. They probably think that I am an important part. The other thing is that my opting out of this season wasn't my personal decision. The statement could be controversial, but the decision is always made by the authority. I don't know what was the reason was behind RCB's decision," he said.

"I miss them a lot. I don't know if the team misses me, the fans will say that."

Dayal also revealed that despite his absence, he is in touch with the franchise's management, including Dinesh Karthik. "I have been in conversations with the management. I have spoken to the director, and with the coach too, and also Dinesh Karthik. We communicate in intervals, and the connection hasn't broken. There is no communication gap. Everything is clear and sorted," he said.

The complaint, allegedly regarding a minor, was filed at the Sanganer Sadar police station. The minor alleged that she came in contact with him during an IPL match in Jaipur and was then subjected to repeated sexual abuse over a period of two years. The minor also accused him of emotional manipulation and false assurances related to a cricketing career. According to reports, these claims are under legal scrutiny.

After the second case, Dayal wasn't allowed to participate in the UP T20 League last year, where he had been signed by the Gorakhpur Lions for INR 7 lakh.