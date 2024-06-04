Police snipers to patrol India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match after ISIS threat: 'It's like Super Bowl on steroids'

India are all set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday against Ireland in a Group A encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. It is one of the seven remaining games that the newly constructed makeshift venue will stage after holding its first international match on Monday between Sri Lanka and South Africa. However, the one game that has kept New York officials busy in their preparation has been the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan, slated to be played on Sunday, June 9. Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes hands with India's Rohit Sharma after India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad(REUTERS)

The India versus Pakistan match is not just a game, it's a clash of titans, a battle that transcends the boundaries of sport. The two Asian teams share one of the most intense rivalries in cricket history, and every encounter between them is a spectacle. The temporary 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be bursting at the seams, and millions more glued to their television sets, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this epic showdown.

"India vs. Pakistan is like the Super Bowl on steroids. We had no idea how huge it was," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "We want to put our best foot forward."

Blakeman's remark indicates an extraordinary safety effort, with security personnel from every level in the region working in conjunction with the county, especially after the World Cup match received a threat from a pro-ISIS group.

Last week, a pro-ISIS group released a photo on social media which had the picture of a hooded man carrying a gun with the date of June 9 - the day of the India versus Pakistan match. It was captioned: "You wait for the matches ... and we wait for you.”

According to a report in Telegraph, New York Police deployed snipers to patrol the India vs Pakistan match in New York while round-the-clock security by police officers have been assigned the task of ensuring no damage to the pitch by demonstrators. There has also been increased security at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, with SWAT teams and plain-clothed police officers on duty. Meanwhile, the road adjacent to the venue and the lands close by in Eisenhower Park will be all be closed.

Responding to the reported threats, including those specifically related to the India-Pakistan fixture, Patrick Ryder, the Nassau County police commissioner, promised last week that there would be increased security.

“This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history. I can also guarantee you that it is the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9,” he said.

The ICC said in a statement: “The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. “We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.”