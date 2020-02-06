e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist to lead teams in Bushfire Bash

Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist to lead teams in Bushfire Bash

The fundraiser game was originally scheduled to be played between Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI on Saturday in Sydney.

cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 5, 2019 Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 5, 2019 Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead their respective sides in the Bushfire Cricket Bash now set to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne’s Junction Oval. The fundraiser game was originally scheduled to be played between Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI on Saturday in Sydney. However, Sydney’s forecast wet weather prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final, which will remain as scheduled in Sydney on Saturday night, reports cricket.com.au.

The rescheduling has meant that Warne will now be unable to take part in the Bushfire bash because of his prior commitments. Former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey as well as a number of the female stars, who were set to play, will also not be able to part of the game.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ponting XI, while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Gilchrist XI.

The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

While the charity match will now be played in Melbourne, the Saturday night in Sydney will still be a fundraising opportunity, with all match profits and funds raised at the BBL final going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.

