Ponting, Vaughan, Gilchrist among many to congratulate Broad for completing 500 Test wickets

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:13 IST

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the seventh bowler and only the second from his country in history of Test cricket to complete 500 wickets. Broad dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 19 out LBW to achieve the landmark, following which several former cricketers expressed their good wishes to the England quick.

Among the firsts to congratulate broad was former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who has been up against the England quick several times during the Ashes. Calling broad a tough competitor, Ponting tweeted: “Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skilful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI”

Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler, who played occasionally against Broad during the England pacer’s initial days, said: “Incredible achievement @StuartBroad8. Having form, fitness, skill and desire over such a long period of time is a very special effort. Congratulations #500club #ENGvsWI”

Broad’s efforts were lauded by his current and former England teammates. Paul Collingwood, who felt Broad’s feat deserved a crowd in attendance tweeted, “Such a shame the ground can’t be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible #ENGvWIN #cricket #500club, “ while limited-overs batsman Jason Roy tweeted: “What a player and what a man. Incredible achievement! @StuartBroad8.”

Former Australia fast bowler Merv Hughes, tweeted: “Congratulations to Stuart Broad 500 tesr wickets.... outstanding career.... definitely would not have been possible without his time at Hoppers Crossing cc!!”

Another former Australia to laud Broad is Adam Gilchrist, who had this to say “And well done @StuartBroad8. A champions greatest quality is longevity. You are a true champion.”

Last but not the least, Michael Vaughan, under whom Broad made his Test debut way back in the year 2007, admitted he never expected the fast bowler to reach the Mount 500. “Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn’t have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great,” Vaughan tweeted.

Broad joins fellow quick James Anderson as the only two England bowlers with 500 Test wickets or more and is fourth on the list of all-time highest Test wicket-takers by a fast bowler behind Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.