e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / Portugal’s Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar Rally 7th stage

Portugal’s Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar Rally 7th stage

The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day’s ride. Unconscious when medics arrived he was helicoptered to hospital where his death was confirmed.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 15:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Wadi ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia
File image of 2018 Dakar Rally.
File image of 2018 Dakar Rally.(AP)
         

Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday’s Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers announced.

The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day’s ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

“The organisers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest,” a statement on the rally’s official website reported.

“Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” it added.

Goncalves was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar. He made his debut in 2006, and took second to Marc Coma in 2015.

The Honda rider only made it to this year’s first Dakar staged in Saudi Arabia after recovering from a fractured spleen in a crash in his native Portugal in December.

After recovering from surgery in time he said before the rally got underway: “It’s a victory for me to be here at the start.”

Goncalves was placed 46th in the overall bike standings after Friday’s sixth stage.

tags
top news
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
Dismiss, investigate JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
Dismiss, investigate JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news