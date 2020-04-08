e-paper
Pragyan Ojha shares video of him trying bungee swing - Watch

Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Ojha, who represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is, said it was time to move on in his next phase of life.

HT Correspondent
Pragyan Ojha (C).
Pragyan Ojha (C).(HT Photo)
         

Former Indian cricket team spinner Pragyan Ojha revealed during an interaction on Twitter that he was afraid of heights and he also shared a video which showed him jumping from the roof of a cricket stadium. “I always had the fear of heights, back then I thought this was the best way to get it out of my system..stupid me! #bungeeswing #jaibajrangbali”, he wrote on Twitter.

 

Ojha on Monday said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned for the amounts they are pledging.

With the coronavirus outbreak leaving the world in disarray, sportspersons across the globe have come forward and made donations to fight this rapidly-spreading disease.

However, there have been instances where social media users have questioned their contributions and Ojha said it has left him quite bemused.

“It’s very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india,” Ojha, who retired from all forms of cricket last month, wrote on his Twitter handle.

(With agency inputs)

