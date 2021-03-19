IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after captain Virat Kohli's praise
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after captain Virat Kohli's praise

  • Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST

More than a year after earning of what can be called an unexpected praise from India captain Virat Kohli, young Karanataka pacer Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England. After finding his name in the 18-man India ODI squad, Prasidh Krishna said it felt ‘surreal’.

The right-arm seamer, who has represented India A in the past and is known for his ability to surprise the batsmen with his pace, said ‘it is a dream come true’.

"Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team. Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started," Krishna tweeted.


Krishna had been in terrific form for Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 14 wickets in 6 matches. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-armer played six matches for the franchise, scalping four wickets, and had an economy rate of 9.37.

That Krishna was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” the captain further added.

It however took 14 months for Krishna to break into the Indian side but he would be hoping to leave a mark at the international stage against a strong England side.

The first India-England ODI will be played on March 23. All three matches will take place in Pune behind closed doors.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prasidh krishna virat kohli india vs england + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
cricket

England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
cricket

Sexual harassment allegations have not affected my game: Pakistan skipper Azam

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 PM IST
"It is my personal issue and it is in court. My lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," Babar Azam said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
cricket

'Either it's out or not out': Parthiv weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Parthiv said: "If I have to answer that straight, I don’t think cricket needs a soft signal. You have got to be straightforward. Either it’s out or not out."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after Kohli's praise

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, and with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Whether it's blasting away from ball 1, or pacing his innings to take India to the finish line, Iyer changes gears like no one else in Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
ipl

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
cricket

Harmanpreet and Co eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Apart from the nine-wicket win in the second match, Mithali Raj's side failed to fire as a unit against their South African counterparts, who looked in good rhythm throughout the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
cricket

Ben Stokes explains how England will 'benefit' from 4th T20I loss to India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Ben Stokes, who scored a quickfire 46 off just 23 balls and almost took the game away from India said England can ‘benefit’ from the 8-wicket loss in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
cricket

'Watched all of his games':Suryakumar explains how he planned first-ball six off

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
He had toiled hard in domestic cricket for years and fans were excited to see how Suryakumar will perform in national colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
cricket

Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The order from Judge Hamid Hussain came on Thursday after a hearing in Lahore on a petition filed by a woman, Hamza Mukhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

India squad for England ODIs: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna included

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
cricket

'A stinking decision': Swann and Broad on Suryakumar's controversial dismissal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 31-ball 57 to help India achieve a match-winning total of 185 runs. He was looking good for a big score but lost his wicket to a controversial decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP