'Pressure tournaments are coming. Want to see him under pressure': Ex-AUS bowler issues massive warning to Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had an incredible start to his career as India's full-time captain across formats, leading the team to victories in all the formats of the game and against three different oppositions hence scripting a flawless home season. However, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg wants to see how the new captain reacts under pressure situations, warning him of all the big series and tournaments coming up. (ALSO READ: ‘Rohit Sharma is a player’s captain’: Zaheer Khan underlines MI skipper’s qualities which ‘make him a role model’)

Rohit was named as India's new white-ball leader in November after Virat Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and later removed from ODI leadership role. Rohit then led India to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against New Zealand, who had ended up as runners-up in the World Cup event. Rohit was named India's new Test captain in February after Kohli had relinquished from his position after the South Africa tour in January.

After coming back from injury in February, he led India to ODI and T20I series whitewash against West Indies before emulating the same against Sri Lanka in March in T20Is and Tests.

However, Hogg has issued a huge warning to Rohit of the visiting Australian side.

"India have got four Test matches against Australia, that's going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? "He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup Down Under. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now," he said.

With international duties set to take a break for the Indian team, Rohit will next feature in the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League where he will be leading the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians.