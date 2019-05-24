Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets congratulatory message from India captain Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli might be in England, looking to bring back the World Cup home, but the importance of the political situation back home is not lost upon him. Reacting to the massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the parliamentary elections, Kohli tweeted a message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a second term.

“Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind,” Kohli wrote on the social media platform.

Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

Apart from Kohli, many cricketers and other sports personalities have also extended their congratulatory messages to PM Modi, who is now set to start his second term as PM.

Kohli and the Indian team has reached England and also had their first practice session on Thursday. The team will play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. They next take on New Zealand in their final warm-up match before opening the campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019. The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India.”

Virender Sehwag also congratulated Modi for getting a mandate in the world’s largest democracy.

“India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given its mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat,” Sehwag tweeted.

Indian boxer Mary Kom too gave her warm wishes as she wrote: “Warmest Congratulations @narendramodi Ji and @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019. Best wishes for accomplishment of great things in making new India.”

Other athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, PV Sindhu, and Geeta Phogat also congratulated PM Modi for his historic win.

