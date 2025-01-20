Prithvi Shaw advised to ‘focus on his work ethic’ as star IND batter calls him ‘god-gifted’: ‘He’s got a blessing…’

Star batter Shreyas Iyer has advised Prithvi Shaw to focus on his work ethic to get back into the Indian cricket team. Shaw, who was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has been struggling to make it to Mumbai's domestic team in recent times. He was dropped from the Iyer-led Mumbai side for the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 25-year-old was part of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning outfit, scoring 197 runs at an average of 21.88. He scored with an impressive strike rate of 156.34 but lacked consistency, as his highest score was a 26-ball 49, which came in the quarter-final against Vidarbha. Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the Mumbai squad in recent tournaments.(PTI)

Iyer, who has captained Shaw several times, called him god-gifted but also asserted that he has to focus on his work ethic to get things back on track.

"Prithvi Shaw also started on a great note. He’s got a great blessing of timing the ball and scoring runs at a great pace. And all of us in the team feel that he is blessed with that phenomenal talent. So, he just has to focus on his work ethic and everything else will follow. He’s God-gifted," Iyer told The Indian Express.

Prithvi Shaw unsold in IPL Auction

He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction despite putting in a low base price of INR 50 Lakh no franchise raised the paddle for him. In the last couple of seasons, he was struggling to become an automatic starter in Delhi's XI due to his inconsistent form and fitness struggles. Shaw scored 198 runs last season in eight matches at an average of 24.75, with a strike rate of 163.64, including a solitary fifty.

Shaw, who debuted internationally in 2018 after captaining India to victory in the U19 World Cup, has represented India in only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. His career has been marred by poor form, injuries, and disciplinary issues, which have pushed him down the selection order. Meanwhile, some of the players who played under his captaincy at U19 WC are now regulars in Indian set-up - Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in multi-formats while Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag in T20Is.