Prithvi Shaw asked to ‘change his point of view towards work ethics, discipline’ for redemption: ‘If he can modify…’

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh believes Prithvi Shaw can return to his glory days if he makes the necessary changes. The right-handed Shaw rose to superstardom after leading India to the U19 World Cup 2018. He was touted as the next big thing and even made his India debut in Tests. He started off remarkably well, smashing a century on debut. However, the case is truly different now, as he has been on a downward spiral. Prithvi Shaw needs to go back to the basics, reckons PBKS star (PTI)

Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team and even went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. There have been reports regarding indiscipline and Shaw not doing what is needed.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube show, Shashank Singh explained what Shaw can do to turn a corner and make a comeback. He name-dropped the youngster when asked who he thinks can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Answering the question, Shashank said, "Yashasvi, for sure, he’s a big name. Shubman Gill is another. He’s a very talented player. Prithvi Shaw, too, if he can return to doing his basics, I think he can achieve anything. I know him since the last 13 years, I used to play with him in Mumbai."

Shashank also stated that Shaw has a different perspective on things, and there is an urgent need to rectify this. He urged the right-handed batter to work on his work ethic and discipline to turn the corner.

“I know him since I’ve played club cricket with him in Bombay. If you ask me what’s wrong with him, he has different perspectives about things. If he changes his point of views regarding a few of those things, like work ethics, fitness and discipline," said Shashank.

"Maybe he is working on improving those, but if he can modify some of those aspects, he can become even better,” he added.

Greg Chappell's advice to Shaw

Out-of-favour Mumbai batter Shaw had earlier found support in Greg Chappell as the former Australia captain wrote him a letter, asking him to self-reflect and prioritise process over result.

Chappell wrote a letter to Shaw after the latter was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad because of "poor fitness and general conduct".

"Remember, setbacks are a part of every great athlete's story. Even legends like Don Bradman faced the disappointment of being dropped and had to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them," Chappell wrote in his letter.

"I understand you're facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It's natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character," Chappell added.

For the uninitiated, Chappell and Shaw's paths crossed during the U19 World Cup, during which the former was Cricket Australia's talent manager.

Shaw has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I for India, 561 runs, across all three formats of the game.