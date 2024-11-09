New Delhi [India], : Prithvi Shaw, recently dropped from Mumbai's Ranji squad, has been named in their probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shaw, who turned 25 today, is part of a 28-member squad for the T20 tournament that also includes Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur, all of whom have been out of the national team recently. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai's probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The announcement was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association's selection panel, consisting of Sanjay Patil , Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti.

Shaw last appeared in T20s during IPL 2024, where he was dropped mid-season by Delhi Capitals. Since then, he has played for Northamptonshire in the County Championship and One-Day Cup, and scored a resilient 76 in the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India.

The squad also features young talents such as 21-year-old Suryansh Shedge and 19-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who made his IPL debut this year for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, was snapped up by Delhi Daredevils for INR 1.2 crore at the IPL 2018 auction. This acquisition coincided with Shaw's leadership of India to the Under-19 World Cup title, marking him as a rising star. Shaw quickly made an impact in the IPL, scoring a 44-ball 62 in just his second game and finishing the season with a strike rate of 153.12.

The 2021 season proved to be Shaw's best in the IPL. He amassed 479 runs in 15 innings, including four fifties, and ended the season as the seventh-highest run-getter. His stellar performance led Delhi Capitals to retain him for INR 7.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, solidifying his position as a key player for the franchise.

A notable highlight of Shaw's career came in a game against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, where he became just one of two batters in IPL history to hit six fours in an over, achieving this remarkable feat off Shivam Mavi. Despite a challenging IPL 2023 season marred by injuries and poor form, Shaw's potential and past performances prompted Delhi Capitals to retain him, underscoring their belief in his abilities.

Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore , Aakash Anand , Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan.

