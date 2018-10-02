Prithvi Shaw reveals the lesson Virat Kohli gave him to be successful

Young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his Test debut for India in the upcoming series against West Indies. Shaw, who also part the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, will in all probability walk out with KL Rahul to face the new ball in Rajkot.

The young man, in an interview with Indian Express, said that he spoke with captain Virat Kohli and tried to pick his brains about scoring runs in tough conditions. Kohli was in irresistible form in England and peeled off 593 runs in five Tests at an average of 59.30 with two hundreds and three half-centuries.

Shaw said that Kohli told him to always put the team ahead of personal ambitions.

“Batting ke time, England me swing hota hai. So the opposition played with lot of mind. They knew where to bowl and how to bowl to each batsman. I asked Kohli how he managed to score all those runs. He told me that he always puts the team before him. Woh hunger apne aap aa jata hai,” Shaw was as quoted by Indian Express.

Speaking about the pressure which will be on the young man when he makes his Test debut, Shaw said that he always thinks about what Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have told him and tries to stay in the present.

“When such thought process come I just recall what Sachin sir and Rahul Sir have told me. Just let be in present. Rahul sir always say 200 runs which I have scored is past now, I can’t change that, so be in present,” Shaw said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:53 IST