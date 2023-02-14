Home / Cricket / Prithvi Shaw shares picture with 'Wifey' on Valentine's Day, then deletes post

Prithvi Shaw shares picture with 'Wifey' on Valentine's Day, then deletes post

Published on Feb 14, 2023

Prithvi Shaw, who has remained tight-lipped about his love life, and has rather built a mystery around it, for the first time, gave a sneak peak into his personal life, posting a picture with a girl he called his 'Wifey' on his Instagram story.

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday offered a glimpse of his special someone. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the India batter took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with his confidante. Shaw, who has remained tight-lipped about his love life, and has rather built a mystery around it, for the first time, gave a sneak peak into his personal life, posting a picture with a girl he called his 'Wifey' on his Instagram story. The girl Shaw posted in his story was Nidhi Tapadia, thus confirming his relation with the model-cum-actress.

However, Shaw later deleted the post. Tapadia herself dropped a subtle hint on her relationship with Shaw. In a recent post on Instagram, she was spotted in Gulmarg, Kashmir. "Currently living in heaven," she had captioned along with tagging Shaw in her post.

Check the post below:

This year's Valentine's Day promises to be a special occasion for certain members of the Indian cricket team. For team India vice-captain KL Rahul, who recently got married to Athiya Shetty, this will be the couple's first V-Day. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic have flown to Udaipur to get remarried on February 14. The couple, which got wed in a rather low-key court-marriage in May of 2020 when India was experiencing its first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, will now undergo a grand wedding with many people in attendance.

Shaw made his much-awaited comeback into the Indian team when he was picked for the T20Is series against New Zealand. But the 23-year-old will have to wait longer to play his first match for India since July 2021. Prior to the start of the T20I series, Hardik had confirmed that India's preferred opener at this moment is the in-form Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Shaw, who was made to sit out of the squad, put up a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit.

Shaw was rewarded for a prolific show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 363 runs and his outings in the Ranji Trophy, during which, he played a marathon knock of 379 for Mumbai against Assam, shattering several records along the way.

