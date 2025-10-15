Prithvi Shaw's prayers, Sarfaraz Khan's weight loss amount to nothing; both out for embarrassing ducks in Ranji opener

Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan's pre-season efforts and preparation amounted to nothing as both flopped in their respective Ranji Trophy openers on Tuesday. While Shaw was dismissed for a four-ball duck in Maharashtra's match against Kerala at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Sarfaraz suffered a similar fate, in three balls, during Mumbai's opening game against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan flopped in their Ranji Trophy openers

Ahead of the season, Shaw shared an Instagram post performing prayers and a pooja, captioning it, “Prayers that calm my heart and guide my path.” Yet, his Ranji Trophy debut for Maharashtra got off to a futile start, as he edged a fuller delivery that seamed back, hitting him plumb in front for MD Nidheesh’s first wicket for Kerala.

The dismissal was a blip in his otherwise impressive start for Maharashtra earlier in the domestic season. The out-of-favour India opener made his first appearance for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, where he scored 111, 1 and 66. This was followed by a sensational knock of 181 runs against his former team, Mumbai, in a three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune last week before the start of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

However, the triple-figure knock was marred by his heated argument with Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz's brother, during which he even swung his bat in an attempt to hit him. Although he later apologised to his former teammate.

Following Shaw's dismissal, Nidheesh dismissed No. 3 Siddhesh Veer off the very next delivery, while Nedumankuzhy Basil got rid of fellow opener Arshin Kulkarni on the first ball of the next over for a duck and then returned to end captain Ankit Bawne's resistance, also for a duck as Maharashtra incurred a dubious start in the opening game, managing just five runs for the loss of four wickets in 3.2 overs.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, who was not named in the home Test series against the West Indies earlier this month, failed to prove the selectors wrong as he was out for a duck on his return to action from a quadriceps injury. Promoted as an opener for Mumbai in the game against Jammu and Kashmir, the right-hander was nipped out by Auqib Nabi, who was at the centre of Jammu and Kashmir's prolific run to the knockouts in the 2024/25 season.

Heading into the domestic season, Sarfaraz, who fell out of reckoning for a place in the Indian Test team following his poor stretch of runs during the home season in 2024, underwent a dramatic body transformation, dropping almost 17 kilograms, which he achieved through strict dietary discipline over a period of two months earlier in the summer.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Sarfaraz tweaked his diet by removing roti, rice, sugar, and flour as he shifted to more fibrous fruits and vegetable salads, added broccoli and cucumbers for satiety, opted for grilled fish, chicken, and boiled eggs for protein, and included avocados for healthy fats. He also replaced his usual choice of hot beverage with green tea and green coffee.