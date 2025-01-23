'Probably next game, they are 40/6': Jofra Archer labels India batters 'extremely lucky' despite hosts' 7-wicket win

Jofra Archer, England's fiery pacer, believes India’s batters benefitted from sheer luck in their seven-wicket victory during the opening T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Archer, who delivered his finest performance in an England shirt since his return from injury last year, claimed impressive figures of 2/21 in four overs but could not prevent India from chasing a modest 132-run target. England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Sanju Samson after a catch by England's Gus Atkinson(REUTERS)

“I guess the conditions just favoured me a little bit more than the other bowlers,” Archer said post-match, as quoted by Daily Mail.

“The other bowlers bowled well, but the batters were extremely lucky. A few balls, well a lot of balls, went up in the air but didn’t go to hand, and probably next game they all go to hand and they’re 40/6.”

Archer’s opening spell offered England a glimmer of hope, but India’s top order maintained control of the chase. Reflecting on England’s modest total of 132, Archer defended his team’s efforts: “Yeah, you’ve always got to try in the beginning, because if you get them three or four down in the power play then usually teams bat differently in the middle. The only way you’re going to know is if you try. We gave it a try, it didn’t work, so we will try again next game.”

Archer on England's tactic

Despite the defeat, Archer’s performance was a positive for the side; in fact, during the opening overs from the bowler, captain Jos Buttler even stationed himself at short leg early in a bid to unsettle the batters.

Speaking on the tactic, Archer remarked, “Although they are nice to see, they are just there for the theatre, to get in the batter’s head, and be aesthetically pleasing.”

The 28-year-old pacer is also gearing up for an intense year ahead, with England banking on his pace and bounce to regain the Ashes urn in Australia. Archer, who has not played Test cricket since 2021, confirmed his plans for a gradual return to the format later this year.

“Let’s just get through this series first and then we can work with that later,” he said, indicating a focus on the ongoing T20I series before the Champions Trophy, the IPL 2025 and eventually the grind of the County Championship.