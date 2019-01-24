PSL 2019: Andre Russell replaces injured Steve Smith

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans have replaced injured Australian cricketer Steve Smith with West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Smith was ruled out of the tournament following an elbow injury which he sustained during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), earlier this month. The former Australian captain, who is serving a one-year suspension for his role in a massive ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against South Africa, has undergone elbow surgery and is likely to be out of action for more than six weeks.

Many other notable moves were made in the PSL replacement draft.

Lahore Qalandars have included South Africa’s Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese as AB de Villiers, Carlos Brathwaite and Corey Anderson will not be available throughout the tournament, ESPNcricinfo reported.

As Afghanistan pacer Waqar Salamkheil pulled out of the tournament due to prior commitments with the national side, Peshawar Zalmi have brought in West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher as his replacement.

While England’s Joe Denly has been replaced by another England player James Vince in Multan Sultans, West Indies player Dwayne Smith has been picked up as a cover for Dwayne Bravo who will not be able to join Quetta Gladiators before February 27.

Pakistan Super league is slated to be held from February 14 to Match 17 in Pakistan and Dubai.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 22:51 IST