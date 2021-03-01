PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a magnificent outing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match No 11 against Karachi Kings on Sunday. The youngster scalped three crucial wickets, contributing to his team’s win. However, the one which created a buzz on social media was the dismissal of Babar Azam.
Babar managed to score just five runs in as many deliveries before Afridi castled him with a short-of-length delivery.
It happened on the last ball of the third over when Babar tried to play an incoming delivery on the leg side but he misjudged the line and was completely knocked over. Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video on Twitter and the fans out there termed it an epic rivalry between Pakistan's best bowler and batsman.
“A moment @iShaheenAfridi is unlikely to forget in a hurry as he smashes the stumps of his international captain,” tweeted ICC.
Check out the video:
Afridi's ferocious pace and David Wiese's late charge spurred Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over defending champion Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.
Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph) on Sunday. That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half-centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (57).
Wiese's blistering 31 not out off nine balls carried Lahore to 189-4 in 19.2 overs in reply as the tall South African clubbed two successive sixes against Australian fast bowler Daniel Christian to finish off the game.
Karachi had a sniff of victory when Lahore required 30 off the last two overs. But Mohammad Amir's 19th over went for 20 with Wiese getting two fortunate edges to the boundary and then lofting the fast bowler over long-off for a six.
(With Agency Inputs)
