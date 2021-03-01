IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH

Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a magnificent outing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match No 11 against Karachi Kings on Sunday. The youngster scalped three crucial wickets, contributing to his team’s win. However, the one which created a buzz on social media was the dismissal of Babar Azam.

Babar managed to score just five runs in as many deliveries before Afridi castled him with a short-of-length delivery.

It happened on the last ball of the third over when Babar tried to play an incoming delivery on the leg side but he misjudged the line and was completely knocked over. Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.

ALSO READ | 'He has not been treated properly': Karim happy India's 'complete all-rounder' is getting the recognition he deserves

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video on Twitter and the fans out there termed it an epic rivalry between Pakistan's best bowler and batsman.

“A moment @iShaheenAfridi is unlikely to forget in a hurry as he smashes the stumps of his international captain,” tweeted ICC.

Check out the video:

Afridi's ferocious pace and David Wiese's late charge spurred Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over defending champion Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph) on Sunday. That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half-centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (57).

ALSO READ | 'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'

Wiese's blistering 31 not out off nine balls carried Lahore to 189-4 in 19.2 overs in reply as the tall South African clubbed two successive sixes against Australian fast bowler Daniel Christian to finish off the game.

Karachi had a sniff of victory when Lahore required 30 off the last two overs. But Mohammad Amir's 19th over went for 20 with Wiese getting two fortunate edges to the boundary and then lofting the fast bowler over long-off for a six.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shaheen shah afridi babar azam pakistan super league karachi kings lahore qalandars
Close
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:40 PM IST
India vs England: In a video uploaded on the BCCI official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
cricket

Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Trescothick will take up the new role in the middle of March. He will step down from his role as an assistant coach at Somerset County Cricket Club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav(Twitter)
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav(Twitter)
cricket

Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai had won their first four matches against Delhi, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
cricket

Abhishek surpasses Kohli, scores 2nd-fastest ton by Indian in List A cricket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.</p>

Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.

cricket

Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
He supported an appeal made by Telangana minister and ruling TRS Working President KT Rama Rao to BCCI and IPL to include Hyderabad as one of the venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'I don't think the pitch will be very different' - Sunil Gavaskar(HT Collage)
'I don't think the pitch will be very different' - Sunil Gavaskar(HT Collage)
cricket

‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that the final game will also be played on a spin-friendly track and hoped that the pitch would be a little bit easier to bat on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
cricket

Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs.(File photo)
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs.(File photo)
cricket

New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Top-order linchpins Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, along with seamer Kyle Jarvis, have been left out because of illness - joining injured paceman Tendai Chatara on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Hogg feels India allrounder can be quite handy for the team. (Getty Images)
Brad Hogg feels India allrounder can be quite handy for the team. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
cricket

Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graeme Swann(Getty Images)
File image of Graeme Swann(Getty Images)
cricket

'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
cricket

'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac