Wahab Riaz of Pakistan. File(Getty Images)
PSL 2021: Wahab, Sammy in quarantine after breaching biosecure protocols

Earlier in the day, PCB confirmed that a player from a franchise featuring in the PSL tested positive for COVID-19.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:43 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and coach Daren Sammy have been forced into three-day quarantine after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

It is understood that they met a person outside the team's biosecure bubble on Friday, ESPNcricinfo reported. The breach came three days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had briefed players, support staff and match officials to "religiously follow" all COVID-19 protocols.

The opening game of PSL 2021 will be played between Karachi Kings and 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday and the unnamed player who tested positive for coronavirus has been quarantined for 10 days.

Further, a player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the PSL 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols.

Earlier this week, the PCB urged the players, players' support personnel, and match officials featuring in the PSL to religiously follow the bio-secure and PCB's COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event.

After the opening match, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening on Sunday.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017.

