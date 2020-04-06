PSL franchise Islamabad United use Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball to spread Covid-19 advisory

cricket

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a halt, with several parts of the world under complete lockdown, sports personalities and sporting bodies across the world are indulging in spreading awareness about Covid-19. Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United, too, found a unique way to give an advisory to people earlier this week.

In a tweet, the PSL franchise shared an image of Jasprit Bumrah bowling a no-ball in a match against Pakistan. “Don’t cross the line. It can be costly ! Don’t leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close,” the caption read.

The reference was to the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan in 2017, where Burmrah had got the wicket Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman early on but it was adjudged a no ball as the fast bowler had overstepped. Zaman went on to get a hundred and Pakistan won the Champions Trophy by beating India.

The tweet did not go down well with the Indian fans as many lashed out at the PSL franchise for mocking Bumrah.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-toppers Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season. Mushtaq, who was on the coaching panel of the Multan Sultans along with England’s Andy Flower and local coach Abdul Rehman, said it was important to close the fifth edition.

“The PSL five has to have a proper closure and that can be done by taking into count the top team on the points table at the end of the league stage and declaring them winners,” he said. Mushtaq, 49, who played 52 Tests and 144 one-day internationals and has also worked as bowling coach of the national team and spin bowling coach of the England team, was a key part of Multan Sultans’ support staff.

“If the PCB doesn’t close the PSL 5 and tries to organise the remaining four or five matches including the final later this year or before the PSL 6 it will dent the hype and spoil the momentum of the next edition,” he said. He also noted that if the PCB decides to organise the remaining matches later this year or before PSL 6, it will be hard on the teams as it would not be clear which players are available to play at that time.