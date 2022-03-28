Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore register bizarre IPL record during high-scoring thriller in Mumbai

413 runs were scored on Sunday night at the at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, laced with 47 boundaries, as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scripted a high-scoring thriller where Mayank Agarwal-led side chased down a mighty 206 with an over to spare. However, the match witnessed a bizarre record being set by the two teams, one which broke a 15-year-old Indian Premier League (IPL) record.

Punjab ticked a lot of boxes on Sunday night although the bowlers had an off day. Arshadeep Singh vindicated his retention with his 1 for 37 that included the dismissal of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 88 while Rahul Chahar too had an impressive outing with his 1 for 22 in four overs. However, the pair did not find able support from the other bowlers as PBKS conceded 23 extras during the first innings. It comprised five byes, six leg-byes and 12 wides.

RCB bowlers too did not have a good day defending the colossal total. Barring those two quick wickets, Mohammed Siraj lacked energy, Harshal Patel was unaided by the dew setting in and Wanindu Hasaranga, their key bowler for the evening, was hit all over the park by the batters. And moreover, the RCB attack conceded 22 extras during the game comprising one leg-bye and 21 wides, 14 of which were delivered by Siraj.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoni’s decision has been taken keeping Team India's future in mind': Ex-PAK bowler on Jadeja being CSK's new captain

The total of 45 extras is the most ever conceded in a single IPL game, surpassing the previous record of 38 which was registered during the inaugural season in a match between Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders. A similar figure was also recorded during the IPL 2010 game between Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

RCB's tally of 23 extras is now the joint sixth-highest in IPL history, followed by PBKS's 22 at the seventh spot in a list topped by Kolkata Knight Riders, who had conceded 28 extras during the IPL 2008 game against Deccan at the Eden Gardens.

Talking about the game, the Punjab batters registered their third-highest successful chase in IPL history while it was also the joint highest against RCB in the tournament.