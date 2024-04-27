Punjab Kings smash record for highest T20 run-chase: List of records set by PBKS during mind-boggling onslaught vs KKR

Punjab Kings etched their name in T20 history with a breathtaking display of batting prowess, pulling off the highest successful run chase in the shortest format on Friday. Their monumental feat came against Kolkata Knight Riders, as they surpassed the daunting target of 262 runs with remarkable ease, securing an emphatic eight-wicket victory. Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh celebrate the team's victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL-X)

Spearheaded by an explosive knock from opener Jonny Bairstow, who remained unbeaten with a scintillating 108 off just 48 deliveries, Punjab Kings showcased their explosive batting performance in an incredible display at the Eden Gardens. Bairstow's innings, laced with eight fours and nine towering sixes, provided the impetus needed for PBKS to clinch the win, with Impact Player Prabhsimran Singh also playing a crucial role with a blistering 54 off 20 balls to set the tone early on.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The side's monumental total of 262-2 also stands as their highest innings in the IPL, further cementing their place in history and marking a remarkable turnaround after a string of disappointing performances. Moreover, Kings' spectacular run chase also equalled the joint-highest score in IPL history for a team batting second, matching Royal Challengers Bangalore's 262-7 achieved earlier in the season.

With this resounding victory, Punjab Kings catapulted to eighth place in the IPL standings, notching up their first win in five matches and amassing six crucial points from nine games, reigniting their campaign.

Records galore

PBKS broke South Africa's record to record the highest successful run-chase in T20 history; the Proteas had created the record last year when they chased down West Indies' 258-run score.

Here's the updated list of top T20 run-chases in history:

262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, IPL 2024

259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023

253 - Middlesex vs Surrey, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022

Highest targets successfully chased in IPL history:

262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 2020

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

219 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Punjab Kings also broke the record for most sixes in an IPL innings. The PBKS batters smashed 24 sixes during the 262-run chase; of these, Prabhsimran Singh hit 5, Jonny Bairstow smashed 9, Rilee Russouw cleared the ropes twice, while Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten on 68, hit 8.

Here's the list of most sixes in an IPL innings:

24 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024

22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

22 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

The match between KKR and PBKS saw an aggregate total of 523 runs being scored, which is the third-highest in an IPL match. Interestingly, the top two aggregate scores also came in the ongoing season.

Here's the detailed list: