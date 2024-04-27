Punjab Kings smash record for highest T20 run-chase: List of records set by PBKS during mind-boggling onslaught vs KKR
Punjab Kings produced a record-breaking run-chase during their IPL 2024 win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday
Punjab Kings etched their name in T20 history with a breathtaking display of batting prowess, pulling off the highest successful run chase in the shortest format on Friday. Their monumental feat came against Kolkata Knight Riders, as they surpassed the daunting target of 262 runs with remarkable ease, securing an emphatic eight-wicket victory.
Spearheaded by an explosive knock from opener Jonny Bairstow, who remained unbeaten with a scintillating 108 off just 48 deliveries, Punjab Kings showcased their explosive batting performance in an incredible display at the Eden Gardens. Bairstow's innings, laced with eight fours and nine towering sixes, provided the impetus needed for PBKS to clinch the win, with Impact Player Prabhsimran Singh also playing a crucial role with a blistering 54 off 20 balls to set the tone early on.
The side's monumental total of 262-2 also stands as their highest innings in the IPL, further cementing their place in history and marking a remarkable turnaround after a string of disappointing performances. Moreover, Kings' spectacular run chase also equalled the joint-highest score in IPL history for a team batting second, matching Royal Challengers Bangalore's 262-7 achieved earlier in the season.
With this resounding victory, Punjab Kings catapulted to eighth place in the IPL standings, notching up their first win in five matches and amassing six crucial points from nine games, reigniting their campaign.
Records galore
PBKS broke South Africa's record to record the highest successful run-chase in T20 history; the Proteas had created the record last year when they chased down West Indies' 258-run score.
Here's the updated list of top T20 run-chases in history:
- 262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, IPL 2024
- 259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
- 253 - Middlesex vs Surrey, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023
- 244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
- 243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022
Highest targets successfully chased in IPL history:
- 262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
- 224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 2020
- 224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
- 219 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021
Punjab Kings also broke the record for most sixes in an IPL innings. The PBKS batters smashed 24 sixes during the 262-run chase; of these, Prabhsimran Singh hit 5, Jonny Bairstow smashed 9, Rilee Russouw cleared the ropes twice, while Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten on 68, hit 8.
Here's the list of most sixes in an IPL innings:
- 24 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024
- 22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
- 22 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024
- 21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
The match between KKR and PBKS saw an aggregate total of 523 runs being scored, which is the third-highest in an IPL match. Interestingly, the top two aggregate scores also came in the ongoing season.
Here's the detailed list:
- 549 - RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024
- 523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
- 523 - KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata, 2024
- 469 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
- 465 - DC vs SRH, Delhi, 2024
