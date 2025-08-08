Search Search
Friday, Aug 08, 2025
Purani Dilli 6 come up with all-round performance to get the better of New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 11:00 pm IST

DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance to secure a thrilling 10-run victory over New Delhi Tigers. 

Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance to secure a thrilling 10-run victory over New Delhi Tigers in a high-scoring Delhi Premier League (DPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 posted 200/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating knock from Samarth Seth, who anchored the innings with a fluent 80 off 46 balls.

Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance.
Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance.

His innings, marked by elegant strokeplay and timely acceleration, laid a solid foundation for a big total.

He was well-supported by Pranav Pant, who played a steady hand with 46 off 36 deliveries, and Vansh Bedi, who provided the fireworks with a blistering 31 off just 9 balls. Together, they powered the side to the 200-run mark. Among the bowlers, Pankaj Jaswal stood out for the Tigers, claiming 3 wickets for 28 runs in his full quota of four overs.

In response, New Delhi Tigers lost a couple of early wickets and were pushed onto the back foot. However, Shivam Gupta and Vaibhav Rawal revived the innings with a composed 55-run partnership for the third wicket. Gupta played a handy knock of 39 off 24, while Rawal led the charge with a brisk 62 off 35 deliveries, keeping the chase alive till the final overs.

But the disciplined bowling attack from Purani Dilli 6, especially from Udhav Mohan—who now holds the Purple Cap—proved too good in the end. Mohan once again delivered under pressure, returning impressive figures of 2/29 in 4 overs, helping his side defend the total and seal the win.

Brief Scores- Purani Dilli 6: 200/6; Samarth Seth: 80 (46), Pranav Pant: 46 (36), Pankaj Jaswal: 3/28 (4)

New Delhi Tigers: 190/7 (20); Vaibhav Rawal: 62 (35), Shivam Gupta: 39 (24), Udhav Mohan: 2/29 (4)

