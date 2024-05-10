Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after GT beat CSK: Tushar Deshpande moves into top 10; Harshal Patel retains top spot

Gujarat Titans kept their bleak hope of making the IPL 2024 playoffs alive with an impressive 35-run win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gujarat's win was down to the record double-century stand between captain Shubman Gill and his opening partner in B Sai Sudharsan. Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (AFP)

Sudharsan smashed 103 off 51 balls, laced with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored his first ton this season - a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes to help GT post a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat. The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chasing the huge target, CSK witnessed a forgettable start before Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared 109 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt. But the target was always too stiff for Chennai, who were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs. Former CSK captain MS Dhoni, keeping the net run rate in mind, did take the team close to the 200-run mark with a cameo of an 11-ball 26, but in vain. For GT, Mohit Sharma (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/38) picked up two wickets.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap after GT vs CSK:

Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after GT beat CSK

One Chennai Super Kings bowler moved into the top 10, while another departed at the end of match number 59 of the 2024 IPL season. Tushar Deshpande, who picked up two wickets against Gujarat Titans, dismissing both the openers, by ending their record 210-run match-winning stand, moved to the ninth spot in the table with 14 wickets in 11 matches. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman, who at one point in the tournament, held the Purple Cap, dropped outside the top 10. The Bangladesh pacer, earlier this month, left the tournament owing to national duty.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings fast bowler Harshal Patel remained the Purple Cap holder with 20 wickets in 12 matches this season.