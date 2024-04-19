Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG vs CSK: Only 1 change in top-5 as CSK star climbs despite loss; Bumrah remains top

It was a fairly one-sided win for the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday against Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League, as KL Rahul's men registered a formidable 8-wicket victory at the Ekana Stadium. Chasing a 177-run target on a slow pitch in Lucknow, Super Giants were steered by the opening duo of skipper Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54), as the two forged a brilliant 134-run stand for the first wicket. Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG vs CSK: Only 1 change in top-5; Bumrah on top(AP)

However, while there was significant movement in the Orange Cap list, the lack of wickets throughout the game – there were only 8 of those throughout the entire game – meant the Purple Cap list didn't have major changes. In fact, there was only change in the entire top 10 by the end of the match in Lucknow.

Chennai Super Kings' star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, with a solitary wicket in LSG's run-chase, moved up to fourth spot in the Purple Cap list. He has 11 wickets to his name in six matches. While Jasprit Bumrah, who picked three wickets against PBKS on Friday, stays on top with 13 dismissals to his name, both Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Gerald Coetzee (MI) have 12 wickets each and are 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed of the Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, retained his fifth spot with 10 wickets to his name, and will look to climb up in the list when the side returns to action on Saturday against the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here's the top five bowlers in the Purple Cap list after Match 34:

Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)

CSK stay 3rd

Despite the tough defeat against the Super Giants, CSK remain third with four wins in seven matches. Lucknow Super Giants, too, remain fifth on the table but level the fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are ahead on net run rate; both sides have eight points in the table.

With the result on Friday, four sides – Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK, SRH, and LSG have eight points each on the points table. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals will have an opportunity to become the fifth on that list if they beat the Sunrisers in their first IPL 2024 match in Delhi.