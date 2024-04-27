Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah returns to top, Yuzvendra Chahal 3rd despite wicketless outing

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to the top spot in the Purple Cap list on Saturday. With his solitary wicket in the match -- that of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant -- Bumrah went to 14 wickets in the season and now holds the Purple Cap. DC's Mukesh Kumar (13 wickets) also climbed in the list and is now fourth, while Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets), who went wicketless, dropped but remained in the top-5 (fifth) in the Purple Cap list. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with his teammate Mohammad Nabi during the Indian Premier League (AP)

Mukesh proved expensive but took the key wickets of Ishan Kishan and Tim David and also dismissed Piyush Chawla off the final ball of the match to jump to the fourth spot. He registered figures of 1/59 in a high-scoring game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed, who has had an inconsistent season so far, was also among the wickets for the DC against MI. With two wickets to his name, Khaleel moved to seventh spot in the list.

In the second match of the day between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal had a rare off day as he went wicketless but stayed third with 13 wickets in nine matches. He remains the only player in the top ten across both sides. RR pacer Trent Boult, who gave the side an early breakthrough against LSG with a first-over wicket of Quinton de Kock, is the nearest to a top-ten spot; with 10 wickets, Boult is 14th on the Purple Cap list.

Onto Sunday's double-header

On Sunday, significant changes are expected in the Purple Cap list, with CSK meeting the SRH; the latter's T Natarajan has 12 wickets and is currently sixth, and the in-form pacer will look to break into the top five with an impressive performance. For the CSK, Mustafizur Rahman (12 wickets) and Matheesha Pathirana (11 wickets) will look to further climb on the list, too.

The afternoon game between RCB and GT is expected to be a silent affair as far as the Purple Cap list is concerned. Mohit Sharma (10 wickets) is the highest wicket-taker across the two sides this season, and he is currently 17th on the list.