Purple Cap IPL 2024 after Eliminator: Yuzvendra Chahal moves up in tally, Harshal Patel dominates

Yuzvendra Chahal moved up in the Purple Cap race with the massive wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator clash of IPL 2024. Chahal turned out to be a bit expensive with the ball, but Kohli's wicket was the crucial one for his side as the Royals won the eliminator by 4 wickets . The leg-spinner has now claimed 18 wickets this season and placed at the sixth place in the race. He will next feature in the qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepuak. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the big wicket of Virat Kohli.(Rajasthan Royals-X)

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel continues to dominate the tally with 24 wickets as he is in a pole position to grab the Purple Cap despite his team Punjab Kings failing to qualify for the playoffs. Harshal has won a Purple Cap in the past too - in 2021 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the second spot, Jasprit Bumrah had to wait for another season to win the coveted price as he has claimed 20 wickets but his season is over. Mumbai Indians had a miserable tournament this year as they finished at the bottom of the table but Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for them.

Varun Chakaravarthy is one bowler who can pip Harshal in the list as his team has reached the final. The Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner has been in terrific form this season with the ball and claimed 20 wickets, he has delivered whenever Shreyas Iyer has chosen him to bowl the tight overs for the side.

Another PBKS paceman, Arshdeep Singh is in the top 5 and currently placed at the fourth spot in the Purple Cap race. He finished the season with 19 wickets which is a good sign for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm pacer T Natarajan also has an outside chance to grab the purple cap as he is fifth in the tally with 18 wickets and his campaign is not over yet. He will play the eliminator 2 and if the results go in SRH's way he will get another chance in the final to pip others in the lits.