Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score: 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
    Live

    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score: 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    Feb 27, 2024 2:36 PM IST
    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score, 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024
    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score, 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024

    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024. Match will start on 27 Feb 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : To Be Confirmed

    Qatar squad - Hong Kong, China squad -
    Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz

    TODAY1st T20ITo Be Confirmed
    HKHKHong Kong, China
    QATQATQatar
    Today10:00 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024

    Qatar vs Hong Kong, China Match Details
    1st T20I of Hong Kong, China in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2024 between Qatar and Hong Kong, China to be held at To Be Confirmed at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes