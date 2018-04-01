Quinton de Kock creates a ‘buzz’ with this odd missed stumping - Watch video

The South Africa vs Australia Test series has witnessed plenty of action. From dressing room showdowns, masks taunting David Warner’s wife Candice and the ball-tampering row in Cape Town have combined to make this series acrimonious. In the Johannesburg Test on day 2, the game witnessed a missed stumping for a strange reason.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock missed an unusual stumping because he was stung by a bee.

The incident occurred when Shaun Marsh came down the track to a Keshav Maharaj delivery but was beaten. The ball hit de Kock on his left pad and as he bent down to collect it, he stopped midway attended to his upper left arm to flick a bee away. The South African keeper attempted to pull out the sting as the batsman stole a bye

The incident though, didn’t seem to cost the hosts much as Marsh was dismissed after adding just one more run to his tally after edging to AB de Villiers at slip off Maharaj.

Johannesburg is notorious for incidents related to bees. In the Pink ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka last year, a beekeeper was summoned to get rid of a swarm of bees that interrupted the game for close to an hour. Bees swarming grounds is nothing new, with India having had two incidents of play being stopped due to bees in Mohali against New Zealand in 2002 and in the New Delhi Test against Australia in 2008.