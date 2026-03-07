Quinton de Kock lashes out at ICC after England get to head home before South Africa, West Indies: ‘Just in the dark’
Quinton de Kock lashed out at the ICC after a report claimed that England will leave for their home ahead of South Africa and the West Indies.
South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Saturday lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after several reports claimed that England would head back home ahead of both South Africa and the West Indies. Both the latter teams have been stuck in India due to the international airspace restrictions following the war between the USA-Israel and Iran. West Indies crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 on March 1 after losing to India in the Super 8s, while the Proteas suffered a semi-final defeat against New Zealand.
The Windies have been stuck in India for a week, while South Africa have been there for three days. On the other hand, England faced defeat in the second semi-final on Thursday against India, but they are returning home on Saturday, just two days later.
The fact that England will get to leave earlier than the West Indies and South Africa rubbed de Kock the wrong way, prompting him to question the power dynamics in international sport.
“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.
Earlier on Saturday, even former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned how the Three Lions are getting to travel back home ahead of the other two countries, when they have been stuck in India for far more days than England.
“So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count .. #JustSaying,” he wrote on X.
According to ESPNCricinfo, England will head back home on Saturday, while both West Indies and South Africa can expect to depart on Sunday. The chartered flights are all set to be organised by the ICC.
England will fly directly to London, while the Proteas and the Windies will first fly to Johannesburg. From there on, the Windies team will head to Antigua. However, neither South Africa nor the West Indies has yet confirmed when exactly they will depart.
On Friday, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy posted "Day 6" on his X account, indicating the number of days the entire contingent had been stranded in Kolkata since their match against India at the Eden Gardens. Earlier, the Zimbabwe team had also faced delays in leaving India after playing their final match on March 1 against South Africa in New Delhi. Still, they finally headed back home on March 4.