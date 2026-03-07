Quinton de Kock lashes out at ICC after England get to head home before South Africa, West Indies: ‘Just in the dark’

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Saturday lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after several reports claimed that England would head back home ahead of both South Africa and the West Indies. Both the latter teams have been stuck in India due to the international airspace restrictions following the war between the USA-Israel and Iran. West Indies crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 on March 1 after losing to India in the Super 8s, while the Proteas suffered a semi-final defeat against New Zealand. Quinton de Kock lashed out at the ICC (AP)

The Windies have been stuck in India for a week, while South Africa have been there for three days. On the other hand, England faced defeat in the second semi-final on Thursday against India, but they are returning home on Saturday, just two days later.

The fact that England will get to leave earlier than the West Indies and South Africa rubbed de Kock the wrong way, prompting him to question the power dynamics in international sport.

“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.