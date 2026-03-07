Daren Sammy desperately waiting for 'joy to come' as West Indies remain stuck in India: 'I really hope'

However, it seems like the situation hasn't moved forward since then, as the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain once again expressed his frustration on X.

Earlier this week, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had posted a plea on X (formerly Twitter), saying he “just wants to go back home.” Several hours after this post, he shared that he had finally received an update about the situation.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope , crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to India in the Super 8s stage on March 1; however, the Caribbean team remains stuck in India. The contingent has not been able to travel back home due to the international airspace restrictions following the escalation of tensions between the USA/Israel, and Iran. The war-like situation in the Gulf region has disrupted travel plans for all teams, leading to delayed departures.

Replying to this tweet, Sammy replied back, saying, “I really hope it’s the day the joy comes.”

Following this post, former South African opening batter Herschelle Gibbs said that he hopes that the next day will bring some happy news for Sammy. “On the 7th day, he rested.”

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that the ICC has arranged a chartered flight for the Windies to go back home. However, the contingent has not been able to return to the West Indies, as final air traffic approvals are still pending.

Cricket West Indies' official statement Earlier this week, Cricket West Indies (CWI) released an official statement, saying arrangements are being made for a chartered flight to take the team back home.

"During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team's departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours," CWI had said in a statement.

"The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalised," it added.

The CWI also said it is in constant touch with the players, team management, and the ICC, as everyone involved is working to reach a speedy resolution.

"While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean," the board had said.