‘I just wanna go home’: Daren Sammy’s cry for help as West Indies still stuck in India despite T20 World Cup exit

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed in an official statement that the departure of the senior men’s team from India had been delayed due to international airspace restrictions following their T20 World Cup exit. The board has also said the players, coaches and officials were safe and being accommodated in India while revised travel arrangements were being worked out.

That post read like a tired reaction after elimination from the tournament and travel uncertainty. And in this case, the context is very real: West Indies were unable to fly out on schedule due to international airspace restrictions affecting key routes out of the region.

Daren Sammy’s four-word post - “I just wanna go home” - struck a chord far beyond the West Indies fanbase. The West Indies head coach’s message came at a time when his team’s return from India after the T20 World Cup 2026 was delayed, turning what should have been a routine departure into an anxious wait.

The disruption was caused by the escalating security situation linked to the conflict in the Gulf region. Flight routes were affected by airspace closures and restrictions tied to military action and security threats in West Asia/Gulf air corridors, forcing airlines to suspend, reroute and delay services on routes commonly used for international transit.

For West Indies, the timing added another layer to an already deflating end to the campaign. After arriving with expectations of a stronger push, they were left dealing not only with elimination but also with the uncertainty of when they could finally head back, a situation that can drain players and support staff mentally after a long tournament cycle.

That is what gives Daren Sammy’s post its weight. This was not just a coach reacting to a long tournament or a disappointing elimination; it was also the frustration of being stuck away from home, with no immediate clarity on when the team could leave.

Zimbabwe has also been affected similarly, underlining that this was a wider aviation disruption rather than an isolated team logistics issue.

For a figure like Sammy, usually measured and combative in public, the post's simplicity made it more relatable. There was no grand statement, no complaint, no detailed explanation. Just a line that captured what players, staff and travelling groups often feel when schedules collapse unexpectedly.

As per CWI’s update, the priority remains safe travel, with the board coordinating with the ICC and relevant authorities to finalise new arrangements. Until then, Sammy’s post stands as the most direct summary of the situation: a team ready to leave, but grounded by a crisis much bigger than cricket.