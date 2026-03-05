Abhishek Sharma has same script as his epic 135 vs England; Time to turn his bad form into Harry Brook's nightmare

India head into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede with a familiar debate around Abhishek Sharma - except this time, there is no point dressing it up. He is going through a poor form and in a knockout game that sharpens every conversation around him, with his place and role under scrutiny. The stage, though, also changes the calculation. Wankhede does not always reward caution, and Abhishek Sharma was manufactured to create damage early. Abhishek Sharma during his century vs England. (X images)

That is what makes tonight’s matchup so interesting. The last time India and England played a T20 at Wankhede, Abhishek did not merely have a good night - he produced one of those innings that redraws the mood of a game and the memory of a rivalry. India’s own camp is clearly leaning into that possibility too, with Morne Morkel backing him publicly ahead of the semi-final.

The Wankhede warning England cannot ignore In February 2025, India and England faced off in the fifth match of the series. Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 off 54 balls, with seven fours and 13 sixes, as India piled up 247/9 and then crushed England by 150 runs. It was a game-changing innings that set the tempo and never let England settle.

That is why this knock still matters now. Not because it guarantees a repeat, but because it shows the scale of disruption Abhishek can cause against this opponent at this venue. England have already seen what happens when he gets two overs of rhythm and turns a powerplay launch into a full-innings assault.

Also Read: Suryakumar's balanced India vs Harry Brook's volatile England: Who will win the semi-final in Wankhede?

What made that innings especially significant was the way it bent the match around his tempo. Once Abhishek got going, England were not just defending boundaries; they were only reacting, changing lengths and plans, and slipping out of their preferred ones. That is the real memory India will carry into this match, not simply the score, but the pressure chain it created.

In knockout cricket, that can play a big role. Someone like Abhishek Sharma can force a game off its script very early. Even when his form is poor, the threat of the disruption he can cause remains, and that is exactly why India are unlikely to view him through a conventional lens of consistency before a high-stakes game like this.

What India need from Abhishek tonight India do not need another 135. In fact, expecting that would miss the tactical point of his role. What they need is a high-impact opening burst that changes fields, forces England’s quicks off preferred lengths, and buys breathing room for the middle order.

That could be 30 off 15, or 45 off 25. In a knockout, that kind of innings can be as decisive as a century if it shifts the bowling plan and scoreboard pressure early.

The Indian camp is well aware of Abhishek’s current rhythm, but the management also knows players like Abhishek are often one clean connection away from flipping an entire narrative. And on a Wankhede night against England, he returns to the exact combination that once produced his loudest T20I statement.