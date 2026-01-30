Quinton de Kock slams century as South Africa chase down 222 to clinch T20I series against West Indies

Quinton de Kock used a borrowed bat to hammer a series-clinching century for South Africa in the second T20 international against the West Indies at SuperSport Park on Thursday. Quinton de Kock hammered a series-clinching century for South Africa against the West Indies. (AFP)

West Indies posted an imposing 221 for four in their 20 overs but De Kock was in imperious form as South Africa won by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and 10 sixes in making a career-best 115 off 49 deliveries.

It was South Africa's second-highest successful run chase, behind only the 259 for four against the same opponents at the same ground in 2023.

De Kock made his only other T20I century in that match, hitting exactly 100 off 44 balls.

"I made a mistake and left some of my bats at home," said De Kock, who borrowed a bat from rising star Dewald Brevis.

"It's nice to bat in Protea colours again at Centurion," said De Kock, who took a break from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup before returning last season.

"We've been in this position before on this ground -- it's a high-scoring ground."

De Kock shared a second-wicket stand of 162 with fellow left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who made 77 not out.

The West Indian total was built on a second-wicket partnership of 126 off 62 balls between Brandon King (49) and Shimron Hetmyer (75).

South Africa pulled back the scoring rate in the middle overs, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj taking two for 22 in four overs.

But Sherfane Rutherford gave the innings late impetus by hitting 57 not out off 24 balls.

The heaviest punishment was suffered by Anrich Nortje, South Africa's fastest bowler, who conceded 59 runs off three overs without taking a wicket. Largely due to Rutherford, the West Indies scored 68 runs off the last four overs.

"The batting was pretty decent," said West Indian captain Shai Hope. "But there are very tough bowling conditions at Centurion."

Brief scores: West Indies 221-4 in 20 overs (S. Hetmyer 75, S. Rutherford 57 not out, B. King 49; K. Maharaj 2-22).

South Africa 225-3 in 17.3 overs (Q. de Kock 115, R. Rickelton 77 not out; A Hosein 2-41).

Result: South Africa won by seven wickets.

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0.

Toss: South Africa