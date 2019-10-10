e-paper
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch

Oshada Fernando was the star with the bat as he hit 78 not out off 48 balls, overseeing Sri Lanka’s recovery from 30 for 3 after five overs, then 58 for 4 after eight overs. He dragged the total to 147 for 7 on a sluggish Lahore surface.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Oshada Fernando was adjudged man of the match
Oshada Fernando was adjudged man of the match
         

Pakistan, the number one T20I side in the world, were humbled by a second-string Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series. Oshada Fernando was the star with the bat as he hit 78 not out off 48 balls, overseeing Sri Lanka’s recovery from 30 for 3 after five overs, then 58 for 4 after eight overs. He dragged the total to 147 for 7 on a sluggish Lahore surface.

This total proved too much for Pakistan who never got going in the chase and in the end fell short by 13 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged man of the match and man of the series for his superb performance and at the presentation, he was accompanied by a translator.

ALSO READ: Series loss an eye-opener, something wrong with Pakistan’s cricket system: Misbah-ul-Haq

The first question from Ramiz Raza, the former Pakistani cricketer, was if it was his best bowling performance. The Sri Lankan said yes, and despite this, Ramiz took the mike to the translator, to which the latter said, ‘he said yes’.

 

And, well, the fans lapped it up and soon this hilarious sequence of events did the rounds on social media as they witnessed an English-to-English translation.

 

Even Indian off-spinner R Ashwin, who is presently involved in India’s 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune, tweetd the video with caption: “Lmao morning!!”

 

“This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” Misbah said after Pakistan lost the third and final T20I in Lahore on Wednesday. “The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system as well. If we can lose to a side without its main players how did we think we were number one,” he added. He said Sri Lanka completely outplayed his side in all departments of the game.

This is how Twitter reacted:

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
