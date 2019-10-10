Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch

cricket

Pakistan, the number one T20I side in the world, were humbled by a second-string Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series. Oshada Fernando was the star with the bat as he hit 78 not out off 48 balls, overseeing Sri Lanka’s recovery from 30 for 3 after five overs, then 58 for 4 after eight overs. He dragged the total to 147 for 7 on a sluggish Lahore surface.

This total proved too much for Pakistan who never got going in the chase and in the end fell short by 13 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged man of the match and man of the series for his superb performance and at the presentation, he was accompanied by a translator.

The first question from Ramiz Raza, the former Pakistani cricketer, was if it was his best bowling performance. The Sri Lankan said yes, and despite this, Ramiz took the mike to the translator, to which the latter said, ‘he said yes’.

Translator : He said yes



🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/N6CzxRWSHW — David Brent bets IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) October 9, 2019

And, well, the fans lapped it up and soon this hilarious sequence of events did the rounds on social media as they witnessed an English-to-English translation.

He had fixed in his mind : After completion of his answer I should ask translator

So he didn't thought about his answer 😁 — నా ఇష్టం (@DBNYJ) October 9, 2019

Even Indian off-spinner R Ashwin, who is presently involved in India’s 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune, tweetd the video with caption: “Lmao morning!!”

“This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” Misbah said after Pakistan lost the third and final T20I in Lahore on Wednesday. “The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system as well. If we can lose to a side without its main players how did we think we were number one,” he added. He said Sri Lanka completely outplayed his side in all departments of the game.

This is how Twitter reacted:

There’s no way this happened. NO WAY — Zeus O’Dea (@ZeusODea) October 9, 2019

Not the translator's fault to be honest. Ramiz Raja shoves the mic in his face🤣 — Dileep Krishna (@benigntumour) October 9, 2019

translater to Ramiz: pic.twitter.com/gtl8c2x3Ko — Hussain Ahmad Madni (@maadnee) October 10, 2019

