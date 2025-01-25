'Ashwin's shoes big to fill. I'm not…': IND spinner's humble response to bizarre comparison with legendary all-rounder

Team India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy gave his honest opinion on comparison with Ravichandran Ashwin and said he hasn't reached a stage where these talks should happen. Ashwin, a great of Indian cricket, recently announced their retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The ace spinner's decision shocked the cricketing world after the Brisbane Test, as his last international appearance was during the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, scoring 29 runs across two innings and getting a wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin addressing a press conference where he retired from international Cricket.(ANI)

Chakaravarthy, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, has become the frontline spinner for India in the T20I format after making an exceptional comeback last year.

The 33-year-old spinner said that Ashwin's shoes are "too big to fill", and he is not close to being compared with the all-rounder yet.

"Comparing him to me is big. Ashwin has played all three formats. I am just making a comeback. I haven't reached a stage where I can be compared to him. But still, everybody, when they make it to the Indian team, wants to play for a long time. I am following my process. Let the hard work take me where it can. It's better that way. I am not thinking about filling someone's shoes. Ashwin's shoes are big to fill. He has taken 500-plus Test wickets. I am not even close yet," Varun said on the eve of the second T20I in Chennai.

‘Have certain plans for certain batters’: Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy made his comeback to the Indian team last year after the T20 World Cup, and since then, he has been the standout spinner for them. The 33-year-old has taken 20 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an average of 11.70, with best figures - 5/17. He was also the pick of the bowler in the senior opener against England and claimed 3/23 as England were bundled for 132.

Speaking about his strategy in Chennai during the second T20I, Chakravarthy said that the plans will be the same as always, and he will also pay attention to how batters are playing him.

"Basically, you have certain plans for certain batters and that will be pretty much that. But, if they are trying to do something different, it will be more instinctive," he added.