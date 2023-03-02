Home / Cricket / R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, only behind Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble in list of India's all-time greats

R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, only behind Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble in list of India's all-time greats

cricket
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia which put him only behind Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the list of the country's most successful international bowlers.

Ashwin is now only behind Kumble and Harbhajan in the list.
ByHT Sports Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in the second day of the third Test between India and Australia. Ashwin, who recently climbed back to the top of the ICC rankings for Test bowlers after his stellar performances in the first two Tests, took the wickets of Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon on Thursday as India dismissed Australia in their second innings for a score of 197.

In the process, Ashwin went past former India captain Kapil Dev in the list of highest international wicket takers from the country. The Day 3 haul took Ashwin's career tally to 689 wickets, thus making it two more than Kapil's 687. The 36-year-old is now behind only former spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the list. While Harbhajan took 707 international wickets, former captain Kumble retired with 953.

ALSO READ | Nathan Lyon surpasses Kumble and Muralitharan, extends incredible record with match-changing spell in 3rd Test vs India

Ashwin as gone past Kapil's tally in far lesser Test appearances than the 1983 World Cup winning former India captain. While Kapil played 356 matches, Ashwin is on his 269th.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket haul in the Australian first innings helped him take his international wicket tally past 500. He is the seventh Indian bowler to have passed that milestone after Kumble, Harbhajan, Ashwin, Kapil, Zaheer Khan (597) and Javagal Srinath (551). Jadeja currently sits on 503 international wickets in 298 matches.

Internationally, Ashwin is now close to Dale Steyn's record of 699 wickets. He currently sits 17th in the list of all-time highest international wicket takers, a lost that is headed by Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralidaran with a whopping 1347 wickets. Late Australia spin great Shane Warne is second on the list with 1001 wickets while veteran England fast bowler James Anderson is third with 972. Kumble's 956 wickets puts him fourth on the list while former Australia fast howler Glenn McGrath squares off the top five with 949 wickets.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

india vs australia ravichandran ashwin kapil dev harbhajan singh anil kumble
india vs australia ravichandran ashwin kapil dev harbhajan singh anil kumble + 2 more
