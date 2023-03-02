Nathan Lyon surpasses Kumble and Muralitharan, extends incredible record with match-changing spell in 3rd Test vs India

After the pace-spin combination of Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin staged India's fightback on Day 2 of the 3rd Test match, Australia's Nathan Lyon destroyed the formidable top-order of Rohit Sharma and Co. to put the Baggy Greens ahead of the hosts in Indore on Thursday. Veteran Australian spinner Lyon bagged a record-extending five-wicket haul to put Steve Smith and Co. in the driving seat of the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Leading the bowling attack of the visitors in the 2nd innings, spin maverick Lyon removed Indian opener Shubman Gill to spark another batting collapse of the hosts in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon ended up removing Rohit (12), Cheteshwar Pujara (59), Ravindra Jadeja (7), Srikar Bharat (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (16), Umesh Yadav (0) and Mohammed Siraj (0) as the spinner took 8 wickets for the visitors in the 2nd innings.

Entering his name in the record books, Lyon surpassed legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to become the second-highest overseas wicket-taker in India. In his impressive Test career, Lyon has bagged 113 wickets for Australia in India. Sri Lanka's spin bowling great Muralitharan picked up 105 wickets in 25 away Test matches against India. Lyon also extended his record of taking the most number of five-wicket hauls in India.

The Australian spinner has taken a record nine five-wicket hauls against Team India in their backyard. Lyon has taken nine fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in India. The 35-year-old has also eclipsed Anil Kumble to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Former India skipper Kumble took 111 wickets in 20 matches against Australia.

The Australian spinner leaked 64 runs and bagged 8 wickets in the 2nd innings. Lyon's bowling heroics made sure that India fold for 163 in the 2nd innings. India's Pujara top-scored for the hosts with his 35th Test half-century. Smith's Australian side will have to chase down the 76-run target set by India on Day 3 to register their first win of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

