Ashwin's mother's first words to him as she 'slipped in and out of consciousness' during Rajkot scare: 'Why did you…'

The India vs England Test series has proven to be a bit of a topsy-turvy ride for Ravichandran Ashwin. In Rajkot, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. In Ranchi, he equalled Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian in Tests. And now, in Dharamsala, he stands on the cusp of playing his 100th Test. But while Ashwin has enjoyed all these accomplishments like a champion, he hit a roadblock during the third Test as on the day of his 500th wicket, the India spinner had to fly back home due to a medical emergency in the family. Go well in your 100th Test, Ashwin(Getty)

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI said in a media release, sending panic across the Indian cricketing fraternity. The emergency as later revealed by BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla, was related to his mother Chitra's health, which forced Ashwin to leave the Test immediately and fly back home to Chennai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fortunately, things improved and Ashwin returned to the team on Day 3. But the time between him being gone and coming back was extremely taxing. After Ashwin's wife Prithi described it as the 'longest 48 hours' Ashwin himself has shed light on what transpired when he landed in the hospital.

"I knew what my mom would say. I knew what my wife would say. I knew what my dad would say. When I landed and got to the hospital, my mom was slipping in and out of consciousness, and the first thing she asked me was, "Why did you come?" The next time she was conscious, she said, "I think you should go back because the Test match is happening," Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo in their coverage special 'The Cricket Monthly'.

"The entire family is built on cricket and to facilitate my career. It hasn't been easy. It has been very hard on them. It's been a big roller-coaster for them - going through the emotions and ups and downs that I myself do. I am sure most parents and families are like that, but my parents' lives are even more intertwined with my cricket. I mean, I'm in the second half of my thirties and my dad still watches a game like he would watch my first international game. It means a lot to them. Compared to what it means to them, it definitely means less to me."

No wonder Ashwin had a special mention for his mother, wife and father as he addressed the gigantic achievement that is his 100th Test. The veteran spinner on Tuesday, not only credited but also acknowledged the sacrifices his family has made through this journey. Not many might be aware, but just a day after Ashwin got married to Prithi Narayanan, he was in Kolkata to play just his second Test, with his wife watching from the stands.

The sacrifice of Ashwin's family

His father still makes it a point to follow and watch each and every game Ashwin plays, while his kids don't get to have their father around on some of the special days. But that's the price a cricketer pays. So you see…clearly, this 100th Test is match much his family's as it is Ashwin's

"Anything and everything around what I have to do, or what my cricket is like, it's very seamlessly attached to them. They have eliminated anything that comes in the way of my cricket. That has been the sole purpose of their lives ever since I can remember," he added.

"It is very difficult to find a family like me, my dad and mom. I've forgotten to add two other members: my grandfather and my aunt. We used to live in a joint family. For about eight years, my granddad used to bring my cricket kit, my cricket clothes, milk and all and just stand outside the ground or spread a newspaper and sit on the ground, and make sure that everything was going right, because both my parents were working. If I came back home, my aunt would be the caretaker. She would provide what I needed."