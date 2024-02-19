'A lot happened between 500 and 501': R Ashwin's wife Prithi recalls 'longest 48 hours' after India star left 3rd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin, the seasoned spinner for India, experienced a frantic 48 hours during the third Test of the series against England. Roughly a few hours after the remarkable achievement of claiming his 500th wicket in Test cricket, Ashwin was abruptly forced away from the ongoing Rajkot Test match due to a family emergency. Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 4 of the third Test against England in Rajkot(AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly released a statement announcing Ashwin's departure from the match midway after Day 2. Ashwin did, however, manage to rejoin the Indian team on Day 4 after tending to his family matters in Chennai.

Upon his return, Ashwin played a role in India's colossal 434-run win, snaring a wicket in his economical six-over spell, conceding just 19 runs. As Ashwin took the field post-tea on Day 4, Ravi Shastri revealed on-air that the BCCI arranged a charter plane to fly Ashwin back to Rajkot from Chennai, thus allowing him to play again.

Ashwin's quick reintegration into the team and subsequent contribution certainly highlights his professionalism and commitment to the sport, and the team. However, his wife, Prithi Narayanan has now revealed just how difficult the 48 hours were when Ashwin had to fly back home.

"We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't. A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48 hours of our lives," Ashwin's wife wrote on Instagram.

"But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you Ravi Ashwin. We love you!" she further added.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also lauded Ashwin's professionalism in returning to the team in the post-match press conference, while insisting that the off-spinner made the right call to fly back to Chennai.

“When you lose your most experienced bowler in the middle of a Test match, it’s not easy. But everything aside, family comes first. And when we heard the news, there were no second thoughts in our minds that he should do what he felt was right,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

“He wanted to be with the family, which was absolutely the right thing to do. It was good for him and to make a way and be a part of the team shows the character and the kind of person he is. We were happy to have him back.”