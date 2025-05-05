Rabada suspension for drug use over, available to play for Gujarat Titans

Mumbai : South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to return to action for Tuesday’s Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians IPL tie in Mumbai after serving a one-month suspension for using a recreational drug. Gujarat Titans' South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada at a practice session ahead of Tuesday’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. (PTI)

Rabada, who last played for GT on March 29, also against MI, featured in the team’s pre-match training session at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, where he also rolled his arm over.

“Kagiso is now available given all of the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans director of cricket told reporters.

“I’d like to just get a couple of things across. Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in judgement. His statement speaks volumes about the personality, the character that he is,” Solanki said. “But he is very much looking forward to getting back to playing the game he loves. He will take his lessons from this. And we’re just looking forward to having him back. He’s served his time.”

Earlier on Monday, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), in a statement, said that the country’s premier fast bowler had served his suspension after testing positive during the SA20 competition (Jan 9-Feb 8). “Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India,” it said.

“If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three months. This may be reduced to one month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a substance abuse treatment program approved by SAIDS.”

Solanki said that all the protocols for Rabada’s return to playing had been followed “to the letter”.

The franchise and the coaching staff are guiding the pacer through his return. “It is easy to get distracted. And one of the things he’s made very clear is that he doesn’t want this episode to distract anybody as far as the team is concerned. He spoke very eloquently about the fact that this is something he’s dealing with. The team will, of course, support him,” Solanki said.

In Rabada’s absence, GT’s bowling attack has been largely unaffected with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj delivering the goods.

They will be facing the on-song MI batting line-up, further strengthened with Rohit Sharma’s return to form in the last few matches. Rohit though has mostly batted as Impact Player.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it was important to have quick fielders on the boundary. “And Rohit was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy. So, we wanted to make sure we don’t push him too hard. And we have managed that. Batting is the most important thing. He’s contributed tremendously whether he’s on the field or not.”