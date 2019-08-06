Race for next Team India head coach: 3 candidates who can be perfect fit

cricket

As the race for the next head coach of Team India heats up, there are different reports which have thrown names of possible candidates for the role. Here we take a look at three names who could be great fit as coach of the Indian team. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday decided that the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are clear of any conflict and free to pick the next India head coach.

Tom Moody

The Australian has always been keen to coach the Indian team. He lost out to Anil Kumble back in the day and as per reports, has thrown his hat in the ring all over again. Moody fits all the criteria which are mentioned by BCCI and has vast coaching and administrative experience which can be a great addition to the Indian camp.

He understands the Indian cricketing establishment as he has been associated with the Indian Premier League for over five years.

Mike Hesson

The former New Zealand coach has also expressed his interest in the arole, if different reports are to be believed. Hesson combined beautifully with Bredon McCullum as they forged an excellent partnership which worked wonders for New Zealand. Also, he got a glimpse of Indian cricket as he currently is the head coach of Kings XI Punjab.

An excellent man-manager and a good communicator, Hesson can be a good fit along with Virat Kohli.

Mahela Jayawardene

Often in the past, Virat Kohli and Mahela Jayawardene have heaped praises on one another. Considered to be an astute tactician, Jayawardene was perhaps the best captain to have ever led Sri Lanka. Also, he has been a great fit for Mumbai Indians as a coach. If he does come as India’s head coach, it will be a good move considering this Indian team needs a person who knows how to work around different personalities in the dressing room.

