Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fitting response after AFG's settle scores with AUS: ‘They hurt us in ODI WC, now we hurt them’

Afghanistan players were elated after registering the historic 21-run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The Afghan side put up a collective show on the field to beat Australia for the first time in international cricket. Defending the 149-run target, the Afghan bowlers hunt in a pack to put the mighty Aussies on the mat as they were bundled out for 127 in 19.2 overs at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (R) celebrate his team's win of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match against Australia.(AFP)

It was a special win for the Afghans as last year they lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup courtesy a freak knock by Glenn Maxwell, but this time the Big Show failed to rescue them as Afghanistan took their revenge.

The Afghanistan dressing room had a different energy after the win as it was long due, considering their recent growth in cricket.

Opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made an honest admission after settling scores with Australia as Afghanistan registered a historic win on Sunday.

"They hurt us in the ODI WC, Now We Hurt Them... Baat Khatam!" (It's Settled!)," roared Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the dressing room, a video of which was shared by the ICC. "Before the World Cup, I had said I was hungry for them (Australia)," reminded Gurbaz.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan also pointed out that interestingly the two contrasting results of their matches against Australia happened on the same date but in different months.

"23rd October and now 23rd June. It is a part of history. 23 is my favourite number now," he added.

Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60 runs from 49 balls, 4 fours and 4 sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (51 runs from 48 balls, 6 fours) shared a solid 118-run stand which helped Afghanistan post a challenging total - 148/6.

Chasing the target, Maxwell (59 runs off 41 balls) was the only batter who put up a fight for Australia, but his knock came to an end in the 15th over which shifted the momentum completely in the Afghan's way. Gulbadin Naib was the standout bowler for the winning outfit as he claimed four wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq also gave him good support with three scalps under his kitty.