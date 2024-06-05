Rahul Dravid beams with pride after impressive usage of Urdu word in Ireland WC presser: 'Waah, not bad'

Rahul Dravid's oratory skills were on display in the traditional press conference before India's T20 World Cup match against Ireland. Dravid-coached Team India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the European giant-killers on Wednesday in New York. India are heading to its curtain-raiser after outclassing Bangladesh in the warm-up clash on Saturday. Dravid also confirmed that he will not re-apply for the head coach job(Reuters-Instagram)

Speaking to reporters in the presser, Dravid responded to a journalist's question in Hindi. During the interaction, the Indian head coach used the Urdu word - 'nazarandaaz'. "Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisi ko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)," Dravid told reporters. Beaming with pride after the impressive usage of the Urdu word, the outgoing head coach gave himself a tap on the back. "Waah! Not bad," Dravid chuckled.

Who will replace Dravid?

Addressing the media for the first in the T20 World Cup, Dravid confirmed that he will not re-apply for the top job. Thus, the ongoing T20 World Cup will be Dravid's final assignment as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. With Dravid set to leave the post after the T20 World Cup, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman have emerged as the two leading candidates for the top job. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India will aim to end its trophyless drought in ICC events this season.

‘Really enjoyed coaching India’

After India's tournament opener against Ireland, the Dravid-coached Indian side will cross swords with arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday. "I've really enjoyed coaching India, and I think it's a truly special job to do. I've enjoyed working with this team, and it's a great bunch of boys to work with," Dravid said ahead of Wednesday's match with Ireland. "Unfortunately, just the kind of schedules (that are in place in international cricket) and where I find myself in this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply (for the position)," Dravid added.