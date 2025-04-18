Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Sanju Samson 'rift' rumours in fiery reply: 'I don't know... Sanju and I…'

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has categorically denied any reports of tension between him and captain Sanju Samson, calling recent speculation “baseless” and asserting that the team remains united in their pursuit of IPL 2025 glory. Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid during a training session (PTI)

The chatter around a supposed rift picked up steam after a video clip from Wednesday’s thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium went viral on social media. In the footage, recorded moments before the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dravid was seen huddled in discussion with support staff and a few players. As the team debated which batters should take strike against Mitchell Starc, a player signalled Samson – who was seen near the dugout – to join in.

The skipper, however, nonchalantly declined the invitation with a hand gesture and stayed away from the group.

The visual snowballed online, with fans dissecting it as a sign of disconnect. Some even claimed Samson’s leadership might be under threat, while others floated bizarre theories linking him to a potential move to Chennai Super Kings.

How Dravid reacted

Responding to the noise, Dravid was firm in his stance.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” said Dravid in a press conference.

“He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff. The spirit of the team is really good, I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform.”

With the Royals still well in contention for a playoff spot, the focus is now expected to return to the cricket. RR will face Lucknow Super Giants in an important clash in IPL 2025 as they look to return to winning ways following a tough defeat in Delhi.