‘Dravid isn't favouring Samson. RR will sack him’: Sanju avoids team meeting in unseen dugout clip; fans fear ‘rift’

The thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 16, 2025), which was eventually decided via Super Over, still has everyone talking on social media, with various post-game footage being analysed and dissected. But the one that has gone viral has left social media users fearing a rift in the Rajasthan Royals team between head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid during a training session(PTI)

In the clip, Dravid is seen discussing with members of the Rajasthan Royals squad, including his support staff members, just before the start of the Super Over, with the commentator speculating which batters the team would pick to face Mitchell Starc. One of the players was then seen gesturing to Samson to join the discussion as the captain was sauntering near the dugout, but he immediately signaled with his hand to deny the offer.

Samson’s act left fans on social media fearing that everything is not going well between him and Dravid and that Rajasthan might “sack” the keeper from the leadership role. Few even urged Samson to consider joining Chennai Super Kings amid the speculations.

How did DC beat RR?

Batting first in their second home game in Delhi in the ongoing IPL 2025, Delhi relied on a late flurry from captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs to set a target of 189. KL Rahul and opener Abhishek Porel put on a 63-run stand off 57 balls, but the slowness of the wicket didn’t allow them to accelerate against either spin or pace. However, Axar countercharged against Wanindu Hasaranga and smashed 34 off 14 balls while Stubbs, dropped on 18 off the spinner, consumed 18 balls for his unbeaten 34 as the last three overs provided Delhi 42 runs.

In reply, Nitish Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored their respective fifties to put Rajasthan within the touching distance of a win, but Mitchell Starc defended nine runs in the final over with his perfect yorkers to force a tie-breaker.

Two run-outs in Starc’s super over limited Rajasthan to 11-2 before KL Rahul and Stubbs smashed Sandeep Sharma’s first four balls for 13 runs and took Delhi to the top of the points table with five wins from six games.